Galway TD praises efforts of two thousand local volunteers during Covid crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost two thousand people in County Galway have responded to the Government’s call for community volunteers since the Covid-19 crisis began.

That’s according to Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon who has commended their efforts throughout the emergency.

Since the call went out in March for people in Galway to sign-up to support the community response to Covid-19, 1,917 people from the county have registered to volunteer through the I-VOL app.

Volunteers have conducted a wide range of important work – from delivering food and medicines to older people who are self-isolating, to volunteering in COVID test centres.

Minister Cannon says the response to the crisis shows the wonderful community spirit that prevails in the county even during these challenging times.