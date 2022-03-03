Galway TD pleads with Transport Minister not to leave Western Rail Corridor “to rot”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has pleaded with the Transport Minister not to leave the Western Rail Corridor “to rot” for another 40 years.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says this vital piece of public infrastructure should be serving the economic needs of East Galway and the West.

Speaking in the Dáil, he called on Minister Eamon Ryan to make a final decision on its future.

He argued it’s very simple – build a rail line with a greenway alongside, or just a greenway alone.

Addressing Minister Eamon Ryan, Deputy Cannon said above all else, it cannot be left to continue rotting away.