Galway TD outlines “catastrophic” impact of rising living costs on lower income households in Dáil

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A Galway TD has used to Dáil to outline the “catastrophic” impacts the rising cost of living is having on many lower-income households.

Contributing to a debate on the issue, Deputy Mairead Farrell quoted a number of people who responded to a recent Sinn Fein Survey.

She outlined how 14 thousand people responded to the survey – with the vast majority saying they had seen a significant increase in prices.

Deputy Farrell argued for many, it’s impossible to find the extra money.