Galway TD one of seven who joined Geoghegan family protest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD was one of seven TDs from seven different political groups who joined a protest by the Geoghegan family at the gates of the Dáil today.

Catherine Connolly joined the family in calling for a new public inquiry into the environmental and health impacts of Aughinish Alumina’s factory in Limerick.

The issue was also raised with the Taoiseach earlier today by TDs Paul Murphy, Matt Carthy and Mattie McGrath.

Deputy Murphy highlighted new evidence he claims discredits the previous investigations into serious animal and human health problems near the factory.

This new evidence includes a previously unpublished letter by the IDA and notes of their private meeting with Aughinish, which Deputy Murphy says proves the IDA ‘sought to influence’ the outcome of the health investigation.