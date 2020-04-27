Galway TD moves to assure the public that work in bogs may continue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon has moved to assure the public that work in bogs can continue during coronavirus restrictions.

It comes as members of the public have expressed confusion in recent days as to how the Government guidelines affect work including turf cutting.

Minister Cannon has confirmed that work in the bog is deemed as essential agricultural work.

However, he says social distancing must continue to be adhered to while working and those over 70 should not be involved.

To hear from Minister Cannon, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..