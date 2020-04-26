Galway TD lobbies for grant supports to help hold public events online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is lobbying for the development of grant supports to help hold public events online.

It’s in an effort to avoid the cancellation of cultural events amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of State Ciaran Cannon says some organisations – such as Cúirt Literary Festival – have already shown great initiative by moving their public events to the internet.

He says short-term grant supports should be made available to help other organisations across the county do the same.

The Fine Gael TD says funding which has already been set aside for cultural events could be repurposed.