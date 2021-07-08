Galway TD introduces Dáil motion to protect post office network

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has introduced a motion in the Dáil which aims to safeguard the future of the post office network.

Deputy Sean Canney tabled the motion on behalf of the regional grouping of independents.

He said it was necessitated by the Government’s continued lack of action in supporting the post office network.

Deputy Canney said despite reports and promises, the post office network remains on a cliff edge and without Government support, we will see the closure of post offices across the country.

His motion called on the Government to introduce an interim solution that will be effective and deliverable from this month to guarantee the network and prevent any further closures.

The proposals include the provision of additional services, retaining all existing services, and the introduction of offline Government services.

Deputy Canney argued that when a rural post office closes, it removes the heart of the local community: