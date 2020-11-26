Galway TD introduces Dáil bill to strengthen lobbying rules

print

Galway West Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell has introduced a bill in the Dáil to strengthen regulation against lobbying.

Introducing the bill, Deputy Farrell said poor public standards lead to poor democratic systems – and that events in recent months prove the need for increased regulation.

Reviews on lobbying regulations were carried out in 2016 and 2019, and recommendations were made by the Standards in Public Office Commision.

However, Deputy Farrell contended the Government has ignored these recommendations and has no interest in implementing them.

However, Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, said he needed time as a new Minister to have a fresh look at the recommendations from 2016 and 2019.

He tabled an amendment which was accepted in the Dáil last evening, which means a waiting time of 9 months before the bill can be read a second time.

Deputy Farrell has expressed disappointment at the development and says it's shaping up to be another can-kicking exercise by the Government