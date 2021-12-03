Galway TD introduces Dáil bill to offer greater protection for whistleblowers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has introduced a bill in the Dáil which aims to offer greater protections and supports to whistleblowers.

Deputy Mairead Farrell said the Protected Disclosures Act was first introduced in 2014 – but although badly needed, it has a number of weaknesses.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell argued whistleblowers in this country often end up paying a very high price for revealing wrongdoing in the public interest.

She explained some of the measures included in the bill.