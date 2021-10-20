Galway TD introduces bill in Dáil to improve autism services nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney has introduced the latest stage of a bill in the Dáil which aims to standardise and improve autism services nationwide.

Addressing the chamber, he pointed out Ireland has failed to put a strategy in place since the European Commission approved the Charter of Rights for People with Autism in 1996.

The bill notes at present, there is huge inconsistency across the State in terms of the availability of services, as well as the type of services, for children and adults with autism.

Deputy Canney argued this isn’t a political issue, but an issue of basic human rights.