Galway TD hits out at voting procedures for island communities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A bill allowing people on island communities to vote on the same day as those on the mainland will not be passed before next month’s general election.

That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv, who has hit out at the Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy for not progressing the bill in time.

The Electoral Bill 2014 was proposed by Deputy O Cuiv, and following a discussion with Minister Murphy, it was agreed that the Minister would draft some amendments to the bill to progress it more efficiently.

According to Deputy O Cuiv the amendments were never produced, however, and the bill could not pass as a result.

The general election polling day for all off-shore islands, including those in Galway, will be Friday the 7th of February – a day before the rest of the country.

Deputy O Cuiv says he is very frustrated by the whole situation.