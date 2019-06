Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has hit out at the government over it failing to keep its promise to financially help people with incontinence.

In 2017, the Department of the Environment said it would give people 75 euro a year to meet the cost of disposing of incontinence products.

The department says it remains committed to the measure, but Deputy Fitzmaurice is criticising the delay. For more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…