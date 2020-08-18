Galway TD highlights urgency of measures to counteract the Fair Deal scheme anomalies for farmers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the Government to urgently introduce measures that would see a three-year cap on the assessment of productive farming assests in relation to the Fair Deal scheme for nursing homes

Galway East TD Seán Canney says farm assets should be treated the same as family homes and a three-year cap should be introduced across the board.

He argues there’s widespread support for the measures which were delayed previously due to legal issues which are now resolved.

Under the current Fair Deal legislation, farm assets are assessed for the duration of time that a person spends in a nursing home.

Deputy Canney says current assessment protocols are placing too much pressure on farmers: