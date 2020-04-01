Galway TD highlights importance of the Dáil continuing to sit during Covid-19 pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s vital that Dáil Eireann continues to sit during the coronavirus emergency.

That’s according to Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly who says it’s paramount that the government be held to account given the the recent emergency legislation passed by the Dáil recently.

The Independent TD says the Dáil is now the only forum where TDs can raise questions and draw attention to issues faced by constituents now that parliamentary questions have been suspended.

Meanwhile, The Labour Party says it won’t attend tomorrow’s planned Dáil sitting.

The party believes TDs should not be gathering at all, as it’s for non-essential business.

Deputy Connolly has raised concerns over Labour’s comments and says the Dáíl must sit tomorrow while adhering to social distancing guidelines – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…