Galway TD grills Taoiseach on local public health services

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD has grilled Taoiseach Leo Varadker on the problems facing the county’s health services.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish put several issues to the Taoiseach during leaders questions in the Dail today.

The independent TD discussed overcrowding at UHG, the provision of a minor injury unit for the city and the delay in replacing operating theatres at Merlin Park Hospital.

According to Deputy Grealish, over 2 and a half thousand patients have waited on trolleys in UHG in the first half of the year.

In response to Noel Grealish, the Taoiseach says Government acknowledges the need in Galway and is currently working on the provision of several projects in the city and county.

However, Deputy Grealish says talk is not enough and action must be taken.