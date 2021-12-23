Galway TD grills Finance Minister in Dáil over need for vacant homes tax to be introduced

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD has grilled the Finance Minister in the Dáil over the pressing need for a long-awaited vacant homes tax to be introduced.

Deputy Mairead Farrell pointed out the state is in the grip of a housing emergency and there are policies and could help alleviate the situation and provide some solutions.

Addressing Minister Pascal Donohue, she pointed out that recent research shows Ireland has the tenth highest vacancy rate in the world.

Deputy Farrell said the Government continues to kick the can down the road on vacant property tax and a commitment has to be given urgently.

Minister Donohue said he expects to advance the tax next year – leading to the following debate.