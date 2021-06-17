Galway TD grills Finance Minister in Dáil over Government housing plans

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has grilled the Finance Minister in the Dáil over Government plans for the housing market.

Deputy Catherine Connolly pointed out that a recent ESRI report gave a recommendation that the Government can afford to borrow and build the necessary housing.

She asked Minister Pascal Donohue if he had read the report, and if so, what was his opinion.

Minister Donohue indicated while he had read the report, he did not agree with all of it, and could not commit to any action with regards borrowing due to budget pressures elsewhere.

Deputy Connolly pointed out that proper investment in housing would reduce expenditure elsewhere:

Speaking in response, Minister Donohue insisted that the report is overlooking a number of key factors: