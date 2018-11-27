Current track
Galway TD grills Facebook chiefs at House of Commons hearing

Written by on 27 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton has grilled a senior Facebook officials at a House of Commons hearing in the UK.

The hearing took place today as part of an international commission on disinformation and ‘fake news’ in digital media.

Deputy Naughton questioned the Vice President of Policy Solutions for Facebook, Richard Allen, in a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting at Westminster Parliament.

The Fine Gael TD alluded to Facebook’s prohibition of advertising in relation to the abortion referendum this year.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more…

