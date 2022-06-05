Galway TD frustrated over “red tape” impacting CE schemes

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway East TD claims the Department of Social Protection appears to have lost touch with reality with regards Community Employment Schemes.

CE schemes are designed to help people who are long-term unemployed to get back to work by offering part-time and temporary placements in jobs based within local communities.

But Deputy Sean Canney says there’s been a huge increase in unnecessary paperwork, duplication of paperwork, and difficulties in getting the necessary referrals for vacant places.

He says these schemes are a lifeline to local communities and Minister Heather Humphreys needs to get a handle on the situation.

