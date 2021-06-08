Galway TD expresses frustration in Dáil over “mystery” dates for Broadband rollout

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has expressed frustration in the Dáil over the lack of clarity on when the National Broadband Plan will be rolled out to certain areas.

Deputy Sean Canney said it’s a five year plan, yet there’s a large degree of “mystery” about when people can expect to be connected.

He pointed out that many people have been told they will be getting fibre broadband – but they’re completely in the dark as to when.

Deputy Canney said people should be given some sort of indication so they can at least make alternative plans if needed.

Addressing the Dáil, he argued that some degree of clarity is needed.

Speaking in response, Minister Ossian Smyth said it is difficult to offer clarity beyond a year or two into the future for a number of reasons – to hear this Dáil exchange tune in to FYI [email protected]