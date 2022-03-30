Galway TD expresses disappointment at Foreign Affairs Minister over stance on neutrality

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD has expressed disappointment at the Foreign Affairs Minister for opposing a bill calling for neutrality to be enshrined in the constitution.

The issue was debated in the Dáil this afternoon, with Solidarity/People Before Profit seeking the measure.

They want to force any future Government to have to hold a referendum if they wish to end Ireland’s long-standing policy of neutrality.

Addressing the chamber, Deputy Catherine Connolly said every opinion poll has shown that the public is in favor of keeping our neutral status.

She said being neutral does not mean we cannot support Ukraine – and took issue with how Minister Simon Coveney was framing the argument.