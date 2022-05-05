Galway TD encourages public submissions on new National Cycleway Network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is encouraging local community groups and the general public to make submissions on the newly announced National Cycleway Network.

The proposed initiative is focused on connecting villages, towns and cities via a 3,500km network across the country.

In Galway, the city, Loughrea, Ballinasloe, and Tuam have been identified as major hubs.

Public consultation is now open and submissions can be made until June 7th.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says Loughrea will be an important part of the new network – and is encouraging everyone to get involved and have their say.