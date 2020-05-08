Galway TD encourages home schooling parents to avail of new supports

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway East TD and Minister of State Ciarán Cannon is encouraging parents to avail of new supports which help families carry out school at home.

‘Parents Centre’ is a new website which directs parents to a wide range of trustworthy and high quality online resources for teaching and learning, as well as parenting supports.

Minister Cannon has also highlighted an online resource for children called “Let’s Play Ireland” which supports children and young people’s play time during the ongoing pandemic.

The site has been developed with key experts across various sectors, including Early Years, Education and Health.

Minister Cannon says it’s crucial to keep children in touch with activities they’re used to.