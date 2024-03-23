Galway Bay FM

23 March 2024

Galway TD disappointed Varadkar "hasn't changed script" on Mother and Baby redress sheme since announcing resigation

It was maybe too much to hope for, that Leo Varadkar might “change his script” on the Mother and Baby Home Redress Scheme after announcing his resignation.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who’s again raised her opposition to a core criteria of the scheme, which is now open.

In order to be eligible for compensation, a person must have been resident in a home for more than six months.

But Deputy Connolly says experts have pointed out that’s unfair and discriminatory.

