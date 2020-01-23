Galway TD demands transparency in HSE job vacancies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is demanding transparency in the HSE in relation to job vacancies.

According to Fianna Fáil Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív, there are a number of posts across the health system in the western region that have not been filled.

The Galway West TD has been unable to obtain accurate information from the HSE as to how many posts are unfilled, and is demanding more transparency.

He says posts remain unfilled in many disciplines including consultants, nurses and physiotherapists, due to a recrutiment embargo.

Deputy Ó Cuív says health workers are putting their lives on hold for jobs.