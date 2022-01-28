Galway TD demands Taoiseach give commitment on National Maternity Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has demanded that the Taoiseach give a commitment on the planned new National Maternity Hospital that “reflects the will of the Dáil”.

Deputy Catherine Connolly argued the planned facility must be a public hospital on a public site, owned and run by the state.

Speaking in the Dáil, she noted the Government has previously accepted several motions making the same call.

Addressing Michael Martin directly, she asked if he will comply with the will of the Dáil – and said it is a simple yes or no answer.