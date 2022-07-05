Galway TD demands proper pay structure for home care assistants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says it’s no great surprise that there is a critical lack of health care assistants when the Government has done nothing to make it an attractive career choice.

Deputy Sean Canney says there must be a pay structure that provides workers with real career opportunities.

It comes as figures from the HSE show there are almost 600 people in Galway and Mayo awaiting a service.

Deputy Canney says keeping people in their own home is a right – but it also saves the state a lot of money.