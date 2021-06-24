Galway TD demands no more “patronising comments” from Health Minister over National Maternity Hospital

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has asked the Health Minister to take action on the National Maternity Hospital rather than making patronising comments or offering promises.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was contributing to a Dáil debate on the ownership and operation of the hospital, which has been a long-running matter of controversy.

Particpating in the discussion, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly acknowledged the issues raised, particularly given the history of women’s health in this country.

However, he said he would only bring a governance recommendation to Goverment if he had clear, unambiguous and watertight confirmation of the full operational independence of the hospital.

Deputy Connolly wasn’t won over by this assurance – and said it falls short of what is needed.

