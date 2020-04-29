Galway TD demands more action on illegal dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Noel Grealish is calling for more action to be taken on illegal dumping as a matter of urgency.

The Independent Deputy is demanding that more powers are given to the Gardaí and local authorities to allow them to tackle the situation.

The demand is being made as part of government formation talks, and follows a spike in the amount of illegal dumping take place since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Deputy Grealish says Gardaí should be given the power to seize vehicles from offenders and keep them impounded until fines are paid.

He says repeat offenders must be stopped.