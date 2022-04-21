Galway TD demands Minister tackles issue of poor mobile coverage in rural areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on Minister Eamon Ryan to immediately take steps to ensure there’s universal mobile phone coverage across the country.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says some areas have unacceptably poor service, particularly in hill and mountain areas.

He argues there’s large parts of places like Connemara and Wicklow which effectively are without any service at all.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says Communications Minister Ryan seems to have a very limited vision of the modern needs of rural areas.

Fianna Fail Deputy Cuiv claims there is a simple solution – and Minister Ryan must take action.