Galway TD demands immediate action on spiraling trolley figures at UHG

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway West TD is demanding immediate action on spiralling trolley figures at UHG.

It comes as recent figures from the INMO for March revealed that UHG was the second most overcrowded hospital in the country, with 947 patients without a bed.

The report also revealed that nationally, last month was the worst March on record since the INMO started capturing trolley data in 2006.

Figures from the INMO show that today, there are 44 patients on trolleys at UHG, the third highest figure nationwide.

Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell argues Health Minister Stephen Donnelly must take charge and take a zero-tolerance approach to the crisis.

Meanwhile, Saolta Group Chief Operations Officer Ann Cosgrove told Galway Talks the volume of presentations at the emergency department at UHG continues to create challenges with 240 such attendances yesterday alone.