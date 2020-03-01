Galway TD demands greater state cohesion on flooding along Shannon and in South Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says there’s a clear need for greater cohesion between state bodies to plan for flooding events along the River Shannon.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte says more ‘joined up thinking’ is needed between bodies including the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government, Waterways Ireland, Met Eireann and Local Authorities.

She’s suggesting a single statutory body with responsibility for flooding events in areas like South Galway or along the River Shannon.

She says both areas are facing crisis after crisis – but many state bodies continue to largely work independently of one another when responding to flooding.

Fianna Fail Deputy Rabbitte argues the current level of cohesion is clearly lacking.

And Deputy Rabbitte says the Midlands and West are facing the economic and environmental challenges of extensive flooding this weekend.