Galway TD demands Government stop “flowery” language over housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says proactive action is needed from Government on the housing crisis – instead of the “flowery” language we’re getting so far.

Deputy Mairead Farrell told the Dáil she accepts the Government cannot do everything, but claimed it can do more by working productively with opposition parties.

She argued solutions and proposals have been put forward time and time again, only to be ignored by the Housing Minister.

Deputy Farrell said it’s past-time for actual action, such as rent freezes or a tax break for renters.