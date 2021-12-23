Galway TD demands Government fast track supports for private wastewater treatment plants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is demanding that the Government fast track funding for existing wastewater treatment plants so they can be taken in charge by Irish Water.

Deputy Sean Canney says there are over 560 housing estates with plants that Irish Water are refusing to take ownership of.

He argues the onus is left on residents to maintain the plant, which is a huge and unfair burden.

Deputy Canney says at the current rate at which funding is being allocated, it will be decades before the situation is resolved.