Galway TD demands fair allocation of Gardai to Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív is calling for an increase in Gardaí numbers in Connemara.

The Fianna Fáil Deputy argues a number of Garda stations in the area do not have any Gardaí allocated to them, including in Leitir Móir.

He says he has now received confirmation from the Chief Superintendent in Galway that a permanent post will be filled at Leitir Mór soon.

However, Deputy Ó Cuív insists there are not enough Gardaí being assigned to Galway overall – causing rural areas to suffer in particular.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…