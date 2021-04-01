Galway TD demands clarity in Dáil over vaccination of the housebound

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has demanded clarity in the Dáil over when the Covid-19 vaccination will reach all of those who are housebound.

Deputy Sean Canney told the chamber there is one woman in his own town that is still waiting for a vaccine at 105 years of age.

He accepted the National Ambulance Service is addressing the situation, but said there is a complete lack of communication over what counties are to be progressed and when.

Addressing Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Deputy Canney said some sort of timeline is urgently needed for these people.

Speaking in response, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said it's a complicated matter, but agreed it's also a very important one