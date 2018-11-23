Current track
Galway TD demands action in Dail on delays in Fair Deal Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has demanded in the Dáil that the Government take immediate action to tackle waiting times for the Fair Deal Scheme.

Deputy Noel Grealish told the chamber that huge numbers of beds are being occupied in hospitals nationwide by people who are fit to be discharged but have nowhere to go.

He said this is primarily due to lengthy delays in approving nursing some supports under the Fair Deal Scheme.

The scheme aims to provide financial support to help pay for the cost of nursing home care and is based on income and assests.

Deputy Grealish also pointed out that Galway is the worst county in Ireland for waiting times for those seeking home help.

