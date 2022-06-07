Galway TD demands action as housing adaptation works “out of reach” for many

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the unprecedented rise in construction costs means essential housing adaptation works are now out of reach for many.

Deputy Sean Canney has introduced a motion in the Dáil, calling on the Government to recognise its obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

He argued the income thresholds and grant caps are now completely outdated and in need of urgent revision.

He further outlined a long-running issue of unacceptable waiting times for housing adaptation grants to be approved.

It comes as the Banking and Payments Federation says the cost of building materials needs to be closely monitored after rising by over 18% in the year to April, the second highest increase since June 2000.