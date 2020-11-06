Galway TD criticizes proposed Irish tax exemptions for NATO forces

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil of her surprise to see proposed tax exemptions for NATO military forces in the Finance Bill 2020.

Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell was speaking during a debate on the second stage of the bill.

The Galway West Deputy wanted to know why we would be providing tax subsidies to forces of a military organisation that Ireland is not a member of.

She also raised the use of Shannon Airport by the US military, and the costs incurred by the Irish Aviation Authority in exempting fees for en-route services.

Galway West Deputy Farrell said the proposed exemptions for NATO forces are one thing that caught her entirely by surprise…

