Galway TD criticises ‘narrow focus’ of Irish Water plans for potential Tuam Sludge Hub

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney has criticised Irish Water over its plans for a potential sludge hub for Tuam.

A sludge hub is a centralised facility for the effective treatment of wastewater sludge prior to reuse or disposal.

Deputy Canney says the final site selection report for a regional sludge hub will be published by the end of the year and will include two possible locations for the development – Tuam and Sligo.

He argues this focus is too narrow and has criticised Irish Water for its refusal to look at locations outside of its ownership.

It follows correspondence from Bord na Móna, which said it could provide alternative sites for the development using its own land in the mid-lands, according to Deputy Canney.

The Independent TD says its a missed opportunity for Irish Water to work with Bord na Móna in generating energy and useful by-products in the process of waste treatment.

He’s calling on the utility to rethink their strategy and look beyond the two sites.

