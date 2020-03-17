Galway TD criticises meat factories for drop in lamb prices mid-pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Seán Canney has accused meat factories of profiteering during the global health crisis – after lamb prices were cut by up to 50 cent per kilogram.

Minister Canney says the move is unacceptable as demand for meat has surged in recent days.

He says that while there has been disruption to the Chinese markets, supply cannot meet demand in Ireland’s domestic markets and prices are already low enough.

The Independent Deputy asserts farmers are vital to Ireland’s food supply and they should be supported and treated fairly.