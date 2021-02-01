Galway TD criticises lack of funding for Garda oversight bodies

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil that successive Government’s have failed to provide adequate funding to bodies that oversee An Garda Siochana.

Deputy Catherine Connolly also noted that many regulatory bodies were only “dragged into birth” in response to various corruption scandals.

She said many families were destroyed by Garda corruption before the establishment of bodies to provide oversight.

However, Deputy Connelly said that despite its vital role, GSOC continues to be under-resourced throughout successive Governments.

She was contributing to a debate on the appointment of members of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

And addressing the Dáil, Deputy Connolly paid tribute to the “ordinary Guard on the ground”.