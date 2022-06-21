Galway TD criticises HSE for not maintaining contact tracing centre in the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD claims the “unbalanced” decision not to maintain a contact tracing centre in the west could create a “precarious situation”

Deputy Sean Canney says the test and trace centres in Dublin and Cork have been kept, but the ones in Galway and Limerick won’t be maintained.

In response, the HSE test & trace Director, Damien McCallion told Deputy Canney the criteria for closing centred includes capacity in the area to carry out the testing, the workforce available and the host building lease.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Sean Canney says there will be a need for a centre especially when students return.