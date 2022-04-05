Galway TD criticises Health Minister over delays to healthcare pandemic payments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is criticising the Health Minister over delays to the COVID-19 bonus payments promised to healthcare workers.

It comes as it’s now being reported it could be the end of June before frontline workers receive the €1 thousand pandemic payment.

It had been originally expected that the payment would be made this Spring, but there are ongoing issues over the eligibility criteria.

Deputy Sean Canney says it’s past time for Minister Stephen Donnelly to face up to the committments made and ensure every frontline worker is included…