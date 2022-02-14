Galway TD criticises Government over ongoing crisis in home-care sector

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Galway TD has sharply criticised the Government in the Dáil over an ongoing crisis in the home-care sector.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says thousands of people are on waiting lists nationwide because there are no staff available.

She asked when the Government will review the list of occupations that allow work permits for people from outside the European Economic Area.

Speaking in response, Minister Damien English acknowledged there are issues within the sector but said there is no evidence that home carers should be added to the list.

An incredulous Deputy Connolly asked what more evidence could possibly be needed than the current crisis.

Minister English said they are examining the issue, but work permits are not the solution at present.