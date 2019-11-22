Galway TD criticises campaign to reduce city transport fares during December over rural exclusion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is criticising a campaign to reduce public transport fares in the city during December – for excluding those living in rural areas.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says the campaign run by People Before Profit is typical of the narrow view and divisive nature of many campaigns being promoted, which divide rural areas from cities.

The party had proposed €1 public transport fares in Galway City during December to tackle traffic and reduce emissions.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says rural people face higher fares per kilometre, inferior services and reduced funding.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv says any transport campaign for December should be extended to all of those living in Galway.