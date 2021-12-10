Galway TD critical over Governments lack of support for Covid-19 vaccine rights waiver

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has been critical in the Dáil of the Government’s lack of support for the TRIPS Waiver for COVID-19 vaccines.

It would temporarily waive patent rights over vaccines to facilitate increased and more widespread production around the world, to improve vaccination rates in lower income countries.

While it is supported by many countries around the world, the EU has not supported the measure.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was among a group of TD’s who questioned Tanaiste Leo Varadkar on the matter and what Ireland is doing to advocate for the measure.

She implied that Ireland and the EU are standing over massive vaccine inequality.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar was constantly interrupted by Deputy Darren O’ Rourke as he attempted to reply to Deputy Connolly and several other who raised the issue.

He accused the Meath East TD of showboating – but said we have a responsibility to ensure our own people are protected as well.