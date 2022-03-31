Galway TD critical of model used to deliver primary care centres

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD is voicing criticism at the model being used to deliver primary care centres across the country.

Primary care centres aim to provide a full range of health and social care services needed in the community.

As part of the Sláintecare strategy, patients will be referred from primary care to hospital only when they have complex needs.

However, Deputy Sean Canney says they’ve being delivered under a Public Private Partnership – which has caused huge delays, including in Tuam.

Deputy Canney says it’s high time the Office of Public Procurement reviews the concept of PPP contracts and the value they deliver to the State

He adds that control of such projects should be given back to the HSE.