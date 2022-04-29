Galway TD critical of lack of progress on tackling conflicts of interest within Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has voiced criticism of the lack of progress made on tackling conflicts on interest within Government.

Deputy Mairead Farrell raised the matter with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath in the Dáil.

She referenced a “disturbing” crisis facing An Bord Pleanála, after the Housing Minister recently ordered an investigation into a member of the state body.

Deputy Farrell acknowledged that conflict of interest does not always equal corruption, but does create conditions for corruption to take place.

And Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said not much progress has been made in tackling the issue.