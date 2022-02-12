LISTEN: Galway TD critical of lack of Government progress on insurance reform

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD is raising concerns over a lack of progress from Government in reforming the insurance industry.

Deputy Sean Canney says the Government’s newly published Spring Legislative Programme makes no reference to the promised key legislation.

He argues a bill was promised by September 2021 but has yet to see the light of day – and it now seems like we’ll see no progress made this year.

Deputy Canney says the need for urgent insurance reform has been universally acknowledged for years and the key reforms have long been identified.

He feels that by missing key timelines, the Government is in danger of losing momentum.